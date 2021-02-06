Richmond SPCA’s annual 5K set for March with virtual, in-person options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although COVID-19 restrictions have given the annual fundraiser a new look, Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run is set for March with virtual and in-person options.
Participants can run, walk or job with their dogs on the official courses at Deep Run Park, or use their own courses in the RaceJoy app.
“Although the ongoing public health crisis required changes to how it will be held, we wanted to give fans of this event options to participate safely while furthering the lifesaving work they value so much,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry.
Funds raised by the 19th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run will go toward approximately 4,000 homeless animals who will be sheltered at the Richmond SPCA this year. It will also fund life-saving programs and services, and low-cost veterinary care at the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital.
The nonprofit’s fundraising goal for 2021 is $50,000.
Early-bird registration is open until Feb. 28, and it is $35 to sign up for the one-mile dog jog or 5K run. Free signup is available for those wishing to fundraise as “cat nap” participants.
The first 500 people to register will receive:
- A 19th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run T-shirt
- A medal and pet tag
- A goodie bag with gifts from the event sponsors
- A personal fundraising page to raise donations
- Free access to the RaceJoy app
For more information, or to register for the event, visit this link.
