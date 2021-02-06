Randolph-Macon pauses all athletic activities

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon has paused activities for all of its athletic programs, the school announced on Friday. The decision came just hours before the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team was set to host Randolph at Crenshaw Gymnasium.
Sports will be halted through at least February 13, with all competitions scheduled through that date now postponed.
Men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and swimming will all have competitions called off during the time period.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn new information.
