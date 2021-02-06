Northam: Virginia saw more than 20% increase in vaccine doses from government

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says this week the state saw a 23% jump in doses from the federal government than last week.
He also said the health department is working with hospitals that have unused second doses to redistribute those as first shots for those still waiting to receive a vaccine.
Front line workers and those who have underlying medical conditions are still at the highest priority to receive a dose, with the local health district reserving half of each weekly allotment for those 65 and older
Finally, Northam says the federal government will soon begin shipping additional doses to CVS pharmacies in the state.
“This week the Biden Administration...announced the next phase of the federal pharmacy partnership. In Virginia, CVS will be the first pharmacy in this rollout because it has the most locations of any pharmacy in Virginia. We have worked with CVS to start with their stores that are in more reach of those who are vulnerable,” Northam said.
Starting on Saturday, the state will begin training more than 750 new call center workers so that wherever a person is in the state, residents will be able to get information and pre-register for the vaccine. The goal is to have the call center up and running by next week.
