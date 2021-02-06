Man charged after Virginia man’s body found in woods

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP/WWBT) - A man has been arrested in the death of a Virginia man whose dismembered body was found in a wooded area.
The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports that the body of 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel was found in a wooded area of Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Deputies said 19-year-old Brennan Thomas is charged with defilement of a dead body, concealing a dead body, concealing evidence and three related conspiracy charges.
An 18-year-old who was previously charged in the case had the charges dropped after new forensic evidence was presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Deputies said the “forensic evidence took several days to obtain and due to the lack of cooperation of individuals under investigation at that time.”
Thomas is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
So far, charges have not been filed in Whetzel’s death.
