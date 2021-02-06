Kroger donates $21K to HBCU food pantries in Va., W.Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division donated $21,000 to food pantries at historically Black colleges and universities in Virginia and West Virginia, the grocery chain announced on Thursday.
Each school will receive a $7,000 cash donation to support the school’s food pantry program. The donations are part of the grocery chain’s “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” initiative.
The three schools include:
- Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia
- Virginia University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia
- West Virginia State University in Institute, West Virginia
“We know that all of these schools work hard to provide nutritious food to students who need support,” said Allison McGee with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which is based in Richmond. “It’s our hope that this donation helps stock the shelves so that more students can benefit from the food pantry.”
Kroger’s donations were made in honor of Black History Month and in coordination with its “Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” plan. The donations fall under the “develop diverse talent” part of the plan, which is focused on supporting, partnering and attracting top talent from HBCUs.
