Forecast: Mostly dry Saturday ahead of Sunday First Alert Weather Day

Mostly sunny today turning cloudy overnight

By Sophia Armata | February 6, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tricky forecast ahead with snow and rain possible beginning around midnight tonight.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow developing late. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers possible late in the evening and overnight. Lows near 30. (Snow Chance: 90%)

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow early in the morning changing quickly to a wintry mix then rain for most of Central Virginia by the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will likely end by mid-morning with highest amounts west and northwest of RIC. Highs in the low 40s. (AM Snow to PM Wintry Mix/Rain Chance: 80%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 40. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

