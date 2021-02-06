First Watch opening Willow Lawn restaurant with cocktail menu

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new brunch restaurant is opening in Willow Lawn — bringing the sixth First Watch location to the Richmond area.
The new location will open on Monday at 5310 W. Broad Street, across the street from Target. Breakfast, brunch and lunch will be served from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
First Watch will open for dine-in at 50% capacity with online ordering and curbside pickup available. The menu includes items such as avocado toast, smoked salmon eggs benedict, breakfast tacos and lemon ricotta pancakes.
First Watch’s new location will also include alcoholic beverages and several signature cocktails, including Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk, the Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Pomegranate Sunrise and Vodka Kale Tonic.
With more than 400 locations nationwide, the chain has won more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades.
