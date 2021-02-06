Dominion Energy prepares for potential power outages ahead of winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is preparing for potential power outages this weekend as winter weather is expected to hit the commonwealth.
A release from Dominion Energy said personnel is ready to respond should snow cause any outages. Snow and freezing rain can weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing outages.
Customers are encouraged to notify Dominion when they lose power. Customers can report the outage on the Dominion Energy mobile app, online at DominionEnergy.com or by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357.
Beware of downed power lines, and remember that they could be covered by snow. Keep family members, neighbors and pets a minimum of 30 feet away and call Dominion right away. Choose the option to report a downed wire.
If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected before severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and operate outdoors with good ventilation.
“Safety is our first priority,” Dominion Energy said in a release. “We will work diligently to restore power while keeping our colleagues and our customers safe and while practicing proper social distancing and good hygiene.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.