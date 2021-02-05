HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers should expect delays and alternative routes after a water main break closes lanes on Brook Road/Route 1 in Henrico.
According to VDOT, all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane on Brook Road/Route 1 between Ridge Road and Lakeside Avenue are closed.
Two southbound detour routes are available:
- Wilkinson Road east to Chamberlayne Road/Route 301 south to Azalea Avenue west back to Brook Road/Route 1
- Villa Park Drive west to Parham Road east to I-95 south back to Brook Road/Route 1
Continue to expect delays.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.