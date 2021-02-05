Water main break closes lanes on Brook Road/Route 1 in Henrico

Two detour routes available

Water main break closes lanes on Brook Road/Route 1 in Henrico
Water main break (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 5, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 5:27 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers should expect delays and alternative routes after a water main break closes lanes on Brook Road/Route 1 in Henrico.

Water main break
Water main break (Source: NBC12)

According to VDOT, all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane on Brook Road/Route 1 between Ridge Road and Lakeside Avenue are closed.

Two southbound detour routes are available:

  • Wilkinson Road east to Chamberlayne Road/Route 301 south to Azalea Avenue west back to Brook Road/Route 1
  • Villa Park Drive west to Parham Road east to I-95 south back to Brook Road/Route 1
Water main break
Water main break (Source: NBC12)

Continue to expect delays.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.