Va. reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases | 22 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 521,467 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 5,069 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,732 deaths and 21,893 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 22 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,371,049 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total in the state is now at 2,737.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 58,516 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 19,944 cases, 704 hospitalizations, 212 deaths
- Henrico: 19,210 cases, 788 hospitalizations, 352 deaths
- Richmond: 13,252 cases, 641 hospitalizations, 140 deaths
- Hanover: 6,049 cases, 218 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,749 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,088 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.