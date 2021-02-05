Swift Creek Mill Theatre debt-free for first time

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Swift Creek Mill Theatre is debt-free for the first time in its history as a non-profit.
Managing Director Steven Koehler said they were able to achieve the status by the careful management or resources and an anonymous benefactor.
“Increasing the theatre’s contributed income while carefully stewarding gifts and resources has become a driving part of every decision we make at the Mill,” said Koehler. “The past several years has seen growth in contributed income, especially from individuals, our friends and supporters, which has had a remarkable impact on our fiscal health and future.”
Even though the theatre remains closed to the public, staff and artists have found a new way to reach audiences by launching on-demand, educational plays for children.
The theatre is still dependant upon donations to keep operations going. For those who would like to donate, click here.
