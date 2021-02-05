Police: 18-year-old arrested in Henrico double shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the double shooting that occurred in Henrico on the evening of Feb. 4.
Police were called to a shooting near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue at 7:45 p.m.
“Police arrived on the scene and determined the crime scene to span two local businesses ' parking lots,” police said.
Two men were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said one victim is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.
“Detectives are working to piece together what transpired here this evening and want to hear from witnesses or those involved,” says Lieutenant Matthew Pecka.
Police say 18-year-old Rhashawn Jaequan Singleton was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting and is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held without bond at Henrico County jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-780-1000.
