Police search for suspect who stole air compressor, cash from convenience store

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 5:15 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspect who stole an air compressor and cash from a convenience store.

Police said the suspect broke into Las Torres Tienda Latina along Jefferson Davis Highway around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Once inside, police say the suspect stole a small red air compressor and cash. The property and cash stolen is valued at over $12,000.

The suspect is described as a short man with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

