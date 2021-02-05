Police search for suspect who stole air compressor, cash from convenience store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspect who stole an air compressor and cash from a convenience store.
Police said the suspect broke into Las Torres Tienda Latina along Jefferson Davis Highway around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Once inside, police say the suspect stole a small red air compressor and cash. The property and cash stolen is valued at over $12,000.
The suspect is described as a short man with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
