Police make arrest in connection to string of robberies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Richmond and Henrico.
Police said between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, there was a series of commercial robberies:
- 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike
- 10 block of N. Nansemond Street
- 4500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
Lundy Wayne Lynch, 48, of Henrico, was arrested in Richmond on Feb. 4 in connection to the robberies.
Multiple warrants were obtained for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FBI-Richmond Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force, Chesterfield Police, the Henrico Police Division, Richmond Police, and New Kent County Sheriff’s Office all worked together on the case.
“Metro-Richmond is fortunate to have these men and women who have built relationships among area agencies, working together to keep our communities safe,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.
