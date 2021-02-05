News to Know for Feb. 5: Northam on school in summer; Abducted infant found; Virtual mixology classes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Friday morning showers exit quickly, but another system brings a chance of snow and rain Saturday night and Sunday.
Early rain showers quickly end around 8-9am with some partial afternoon sun.
Best chance of a sunny afternoon is NW of Richmond. Breezy and mild for February. Highs in the mid 50s.
A Henrico firefighter suffered minor injuries while working to put out a fire in a commercial warehouse in the county’s East End.
The building’s automatic sprinkler system had been activated, and everyone inside had already evacuated.
After crews responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m., one firefighter fell from a bay door of the building and was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s office.
According to VDOT, all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane on Brook Road/Route 1 between Ridge Road and Lakeside Avenue are closed due to a water main break.
Two southbound detour routes are available:
- Wilkinson Road east to Chamberlayne Road/Route 301 south to Azalea Avenue west back to Brook Road/Route 1
- Villa Park Drive west to Parham Road east to I-95 south back to Brook Road/Route 1
Continue to expect delays.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old who was abducted on Thursday from Newport News. One woman is in custody.
Virginia State Police said the child was found safe in Chesterfield.
20-year-old Tykirah Reid has been charged with abduction, child neglect, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny. She is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Governor Ralph Northam told the Washington Post Thursday that summer school may be in the cards for at least some Virginia students this year, in an effort to help them catch up after months of often-virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he would announce plans Friday that might involve extending classroom studies into the summer.
No specifics have been announced.
Governor Northam will also be holding a press conference today to give an update on COVID-19, the vaccine rollout in the commonwealth and more.
The Henrico County School Board has voted on a plan that will allow students to return to in-person learning.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of students returning to the classroom; Brookland District board member Kristi Kinsella voted no.
More details are expected to be released by HCPS leaders within the coming days.
Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.
J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.
It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna -- a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested.
Founder of Bar Chef Cocktail Kits, Mike Love, will be teaching virtual cocktail classes for those who need the extra income.
Love created kits called, Bar Chef Cocktail Kits, which are filled with everything you need to make the perfect cocktails at home, minus the liquor.
The kits also include a live Zoom session with Love teaching the art of mixing specialty cocktails. “It’s a kit completely geared to the at-home consumers so they can actually learn some tricks of the trade,” said Love.
For more information on how to purchase a kit, click here.

