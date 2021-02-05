2nd person charged after body found in wooded area of Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area.
Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Previously, deputies arrested 19-year-old Brennan Thomas in connection, now deputies have also arrested Dominic McCall, 18, of Spotsylvania, in the case.
Thomas and McCall are both charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
The two of them were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and are being held without bond.
