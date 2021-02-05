Mother of man killed in officer-involved shooting continues push for dashcam video to be released

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A month after the police-involved shooting off Interstate 64 in Goochland County that left 18-year-old Xzavier Hill dead, his family is continuing to push for dashcam video of the incident to be released.
Thursday afternoon, around 30 protestors gathered in front of Virginia State Police Headquarters off Midlothian Turnpike. They were led by Hill’s mother Latoya Benton who had a short, but clear message to anyone who could hear.
“The only message we’re giving to the public is ‘justice for Xzavier,’” Benton said.
Troopers say Hill led them on a high-speed chase early last month and got stuck in an embankment.
They allege he showed a firearm after being told to put his hands up and that’s when they shot him.
In January, Hill’s mother was shown the dashcam video and says that the video paints a different picture than the one police reported to the public.
When asked if she saw a firearm in Xzavier’s hand, Benton claims that Xzavier was left-handed and could not shoot with his right hand - adding that in the video he could be seen reaching out of the car with his left hand before turning his body around.
“We know what happened with Xzavier, we know the article was a lie. Please go to Google and hashtag ‘Justice for Xzavier.’ Just stop killing our kids,” Benton, said.
Hill’s mother says releasing the dash camera video will prove that her son was wrongfully killed, but state police say that may not happen for some time.
In a statement Thursday, state police said it is not publicly releasing the dashcam video because it is a critical component of the ongoing criminal investigation into the Jan. 9 shooting, adding that the criminal justice investigation is a comprehensive, detailed and lengthy process that requires the preservation of video, documentation, interviews, forensic lab analysis, among other things.
“Upholding the integrity of the ongoing investigative process is paramount to ensuring that justice is achieved for all parties involved in this incident - Mr. Hill and the troopers,” police said.
