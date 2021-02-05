Manufacturer to expand operations in Powhatan, Northam says

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says Fortune Auto North America will invest in expanding its operation in Powhatan County.
The U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance racing suspension systems for Japanese and European vehicles will invest $250,000 to expand its operations, creating 10 new jobs.
“Fortune Auto North America designs and manufactures a highly specialized product for a growing international market from its sole U.S. location in Powhatan County,” said Northam in a release. “This expansion demonstrates the success that businesses of all sizes can achieve in Virginia. We are proud that the Commonwealth can provide the skilled workforce to meet the company’s needs, and stand ready to support Fortune Auto’s future growth.”
Fortune Auto North America was founded in 2011, with its only location being in Powhatan County.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.