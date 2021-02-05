If you are not holding yard sales just yet we have a few ideas for your stuff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Yard Sales really haven’t been a great option in the pandemic with social distancing-- so how about selling your stuff online?
Facebook marketplace is an option, but you still have to meet someone face to face to complete the transaction. There are a couple of sites out there where you can mail the merchandise-- and eliminate the need for close contact.
Mercari, an online marketplace for selling gently used items. It’s as simple as snapping a photo and posting it online.
Poshmark is another way to sell gently used clothing and make a few bucks. again-- you just post a picture online and if someone makes a purchase-- you print out a label and ship it off.
The money goes in your account when the person accepts your package.
If you are crafty-- try out Etsy. You pay 20 cents to list an item and then a 5% transaction fee on the sale price of the item, not including shipping.
And then there are sites like Gazelle for electronics. This isn’t really a marketplace-- but a place to resell old equipment. The site gives you a quote on your smartphone, laptop or tablet, and then you send it to them.
All good options if you are looking to make a little extra cash to boost your emergency fund or pay off debt quicker.
