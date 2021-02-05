Henrico police send Valentine’s Day cards to long-term care residents

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are spreading the love by sending 200 Valentine’s Day cards to long-term care residents in the county.
The cards are a part of the county’s Spread the Love Initiative sponsored by Henrico’s EngAGE program.
The county asked the public to help warm hearts this holiday by submitting custom Valentine’s Day cards for the long-term care residents.
We saw an opportunity to give back to the community in a special way and wanted to participate,” said Lieutenant Matthew Pecka.
The police department said sworn officers, 911 dispatchers and civilian employees all wrote “encouraging messages in hopes to uplift someone’s day.”
