Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny or Mostly Cloudy

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow early in the morning changing to a wintry mix then rain for most of Central Virginia by the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will likely end by mid-morning with highest amounts west and northwest of RIC. Our First forecast map for RVA has 1-3″ of snow but this will likely change as we get closer and there’s a real chance of that going higher! Stay tuned. Highs near 40. (AM Snow to PM Wintry Mix/Rain Chance: 80%)