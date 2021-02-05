Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny or Mostly Cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday morning showers exited quickly, but another system brings a chance of snow and rain Saturday night and Sunday.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy. Some extended periods of sunshine NW of Richmond. Breezy and mild for February. Highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow developing late. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers possible late in the evening and overnight. Lows ne (Snow Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow early in the morning changing to a wintry mix then rain for most of Central Virginia by the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will likely end by mid-morning with highest amounts west and northwest of RIC. Our First forecast map for RVA has 1-3″ of snow but this will likely change as we get closer and there’s a real chance of that going higher! Stay tuned. Highs near 40. (AM Snow to PM Wintry Mix/Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s
THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
