First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first case of the COVID-19 variant from South Africa has been confirmed in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health said the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 was identified in a sample from an adult who is a resident in Eastern Virginia.
The health department is currently looking into the person’s case and travel history.
The B.1.351 variant was first found in South Africa in late 2020. The variant is also associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
“At this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease,” VDH said.
According to the health department, the variant has only been found in two other states, South Carolina and Maryland.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week. This effort has greatly expanded our ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States. CDC notified Virginia of the case that was identified through these efforts at a commercial laboratory,” VDH said.
In addition to this case, there are also four confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.
