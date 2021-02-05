Firefighter injured battling fire in Henrico warehouse

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico firefighter suffered minor injuries while working to put out a fire in a commercial warehouse in the county’s East End.
Crews responded to the 5700 block of East Port Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke throughout the warehouse. The building’s automatic sprinkler system had been activated, and everyone inside had already evacuated. Firefighters found the fire a few minutes later but had no visibility inside due to the smoke.
A few minutes after locating the fire, one firefighter fell from a bay door of the building and was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
By 10:50 p.m. the fire was no longer spreading, but additional fire crews were called to the scene to help protect the rest of the warehouse and clear the smoke. A total of 15 fire apparatus and command officers responded.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s office.
