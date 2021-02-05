After long wait, high school football teams open official practices

Manchester is coming off of a 2019 season that saw it finish 11-2 and advance to the Region 5B championship. Hall points out that the roster is younger than the Lancers have seen in a bit, carrying only 13 seniors, though the excitement and athletic ability are there for success. Jordan Smith and Cody Shelton will battle for the starting quarterback spot and the team has several position areas that Hall considers strong, such as the offensive and defensive lines, backfield and skill positions.