After dying in the House, advanced recycling bill hangs on in the Senate

“I’ve got to be honest, on the one hand, people say, ‘We need fewer landfills, let’s regulate landfills, let’s get rid of landfills.’ On the other hand, this is a bill that says, OK, we’re going to bring in an industry that’s going to create something from this waste, and people are opposed to that,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, during a Thursday meeting of the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee.