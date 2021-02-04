Yellow Jackets dominate to begin shortened season

Of course, the Jackets understand that each game could be their last, depending on how things go with regards to the pandemic. The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Division III championships have been cancelled due to low participation numbers, so Randolph-Macon will not get a chance to see how this team stacks up in the big dance. Still, Merkel and his group are grateful for each chance they get to take the floor and realize that the opportunity to continue relies mostly on themselves.