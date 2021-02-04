19-year-old wanted for Chesterfield cellphone robbery, police say

Micah Daniels (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 10:43 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 19-year-old is wanted for his involvement in a robbery that took place in Chesterfield.

On Jan. 26, shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery in the 2900 block of Fox Chase Lane.

According to the victim, the suspect, who was identified as Micah A. Daniels, 19, had displayed a weapon and robbed him of a cell phone.

Police say warrants have been obtained for Daniels for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information about Daniels’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

