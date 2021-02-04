Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit in Va.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police said a man is in custody after a chase on Franklin Road Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., undercover officers with HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), a task force made up of law enforcement members from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Virginia State Police, spotted a car being driven by a known wanted man, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Roanoke County and Botetourt County.
The officers asked a marked VSP vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, but when they activated emergency equipment, the suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began. It ended at the intersection of Franklin Road and Brandon Avenue when the suspect crashed his car into a drainage ditch. He had been going too fast to handle the turn. The car ran through the George’s Flowers parking lot and into the drainage ditch.
The suspect got out of the car and ran down through the drainage ditch. Officers found him hiding in a dumpster in the parking lot of a nearby Ramada Inn, and he was taken into custody. He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Police temporarily closed off the area between Brandon and Colonial avenues while crews removed the car from a drainage ditch. The roads have since reopened.
State police are investigating and additional charges are pending. No law enforcement was hurt in the incident.