VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman

"I ❤️ #VDOT!" That is what one child told his parents when our #snow crews saved his ⛄️ from the #plow! After building a snowman in a cul-de-sac, a young boy was worried our plows would knock #Frosty over to clean the road. What did our awesome team do? They plowed AROUND Frosty! pic.twitter.com/WbO578WnlU