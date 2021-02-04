Survey: 19% of Virginians say they won’t get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Roughly one-in-five Virginians (19%) say they will never get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a new survey released by The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.
The survey also found about 46% of Virginians say they will get vaccinated as soon as it is available for them.
Other findings from the survey include:
- Black Virginians are significantly less willing than whites to get the vaccine as soon as it is available (29% to 51%).
- Two out of three Virginians (67%) personally know of someone who has contracted COVID-19, and 29% know of someone who has died from it.
- Even if restrictions were lifted now, most Virginians would not be willing to attend large sporting events or concerts (63%), go to a gym (57%), or attend an indoor party (56%) or a wedding (58%).
- Asked about re-opening K-12 schools, 45% say they are re-opening too quickly, 25% say too slowly, and 30% say the pace is about right.
The results of the survey are based on interviews of 1,039 Virginians, including 897 registered voters, conducted online January 18-25.
