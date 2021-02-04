Snow chances increase for Sunday in central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Snow chances are back on the table in central VA to end the weekend! Models have flip flopped on the idea of bringing snow into our area the last few days and now our confidence is growing that we could see some snow again for the second Sunday in row.
Both the European and GFS models are in agreement as of Thursday afternoon that snow will arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning. Then changing over to a mix into rain showers during the afternoon.
Here is a look at what it could look like Sunday morning per the GFS model:
And then the European at the same time:
Notice both models show rain showers for southeast VA for the duration of this system.
A lot can still change with the track of this system that will impact what exactly we could see across the area and it is still too early for amounts of snow possible. Right now, accumulation looks minor with a few inches of snow possible with highest amounts possible in our western and northwestern locations.
Precipitation looks to end during the late afternoon Sunday.
We will continue to fine tune this forecast over the next couple of days. Be sure to check back for more details as we get closer to Sunday!
