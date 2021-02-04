Shenandoah National Park implements federal mask requirement

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - Folks visiting Shenandoah National Park (SNP) will have to follow mask requirements to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
SNP announced Thursday, February 4, that this health measure supports President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing.
Face masks are now required in all SNP buildings and facilities. This includes visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, restaurants, backcountry shelters, picnic pavilions and restrooms.
Masks are also required on National Park Services-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including crowded trailheads, narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and other areas of interest that draw large groups of visitors.
You can find information about the requirement on the park website at www.nps.gov/shen and on signs throughout the park.
Shenandoah National Park also suggests visitors check the park’s website and social media channels for details on operations before visiting.
