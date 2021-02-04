Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Chesterfield store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a suspect has been arrested in connection to a store robbery in Chesterfield.
On Feb. 2, around 4:50 p.m., police say the suspect entered Bellgrade Shell Station at 11440 W. Huguenot Road, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect fled to a truck parked nearby and left the area after receiving cash from the clerk. No one was injured during the incident.
After locating the truck, police identified the suspect as Paul L. Herrmann, 57, of the 11500 block of Greenspring Road in Chesterfield.
On Feb. 3, Herrmann was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to the incident, police say.
Herrmann is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
