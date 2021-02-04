Police: Richmond man arrested in connection to Henrico shooting in January

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Henrico last month.
On Jan. 23, just after 6:30 pm., Henrico Police received a call about a shooting at Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street.
After arriving at the scene, police found a man in the middle of Delmont Street with injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he currently remains in stable condition.
Anthony Ivory Cook, Jr., 28, of Richmond was arrested for the shooting, police say.
Cook is being held at Henrico County jail, where he is held without bond on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.