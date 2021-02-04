Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot located in Chesterfield, police say.
According to police, Cory Wayne Irving approached a woman in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, pushed her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.
Another woman tried intervening, and Irving displayed a knife.
The police were called and Irving was apprehended by officers after being uncooperative.
