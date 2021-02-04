Police investigating after suspect fires shots inside business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after they say a man fired shots inside a business.
The incident happened around 12:43 a.m. in the 400 block of East Broad Rock Road on Wednesday.
“Officers arrived and found an adult male employee of a business who reported an adult male assaulted him while in the business and then fired shots from a firearm,” police said.
The suspect then left, and no one was hit by gunfire.
Police said an arrest was made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
