Petersburg Police take the plunge to benefit Special Olympics

Thursday’s weather was not as bad as it could’ve been for a February afternoon in Virginia. Clear skies and temperatures in the low 50′s served as a backdrop for the group that took to the pool. Plungers gathered, many in costumes to take part in a contest, while Chief Christian took part in full uniform. Participants were split into two groups to maximize the ability to social distance. They took to the pool ten minutes apart with a countdown and cheers from fellow plungers, family and sponsors.