News to Know for Feb. 4: PEUC benefits delayed again; Henrico schools’ update; Dry, sunny day

Today will be gorgeous, then rain showers arrive Friday. The weekend now looks mainly dry and early next week looks warmer!
Today will be mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50.
Virginians anxiously waiting to file claims under the extended Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program will have to wait a bit longer.
In the Virginia Employment Commission’s (VEC) weekly update Wednesday, it stated “The VEC continues to work to implement this program. More information will be forthcoming… Please monitor your Gov2Go account.”
The PEUC program is one of two federal unemployment benefit programs extended until March 13, 2021, through the Continued Assistance Act signed by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
Currently, the VEC is working to implement the program for Virginians who exhausted their benefits in 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health announced that a case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia.
There are now 4 cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state, with 3 of those cases being in the northern region of Virginia.
VDH says this person recently returned to Virginia after international travel.
Gov. Northam will be giving an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout within the state.
The press conference will take place on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.
Gov. Northam also said during a visit to Norfolk’s school district, that he plans to have kids back in school in a ‘safe and responsible way’.
With no finalized plans, the Henrico County School Board will be giving more details on a plan to expand in-person learning for their students.
Right now the district is mostly virtual, but during today’s meeting, the school board will get the latest health data as well as information on safety measures in school buildings to protect students and teachers.
Vaccinations for teachers will also be discussed in the school board meeting.
The school board meeting will begin on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.
Hanover County Public Schools will move forward with the high school fall sports season that will begin in February, which includes high school football, the school system announced on Thursday.
This is the postponed 2020 fall sports season that was delayed in August and will be condensed from February through May.
Practices for all sports may begin on Feb. 4 in accordance with Virginia High School League guidelines.
The first competitions are set for the week of Feb. 22.
According to the university’s online dashboard, the number of COVID-19 cases at the University of Richmond is continuing to climb.
The online dashboard reports there are 101 active cases right now.
With two weeks into the spring semester, there have been more than 230 cases so far.
Compared to the fall semester, there were only 138 total cases.
