Man charged with attempting to have sex with minor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a juvenile he met through social media.
On Feb. 3, police say they arrested Robert Joseph Scianna Jr. and charged him with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex.
According to the investigation, Scianna met a juvenile male through a social media platform and arranged to meet the juvenile for sex.
Scianna is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
