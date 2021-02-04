Henrico police searching for suspect in shooting that injured one

Henrico police searching for suspect in shooting that injured one
One person was injured in a shooting in Henrico Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 4:09 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Henrico County Thursday morning.

Police were called to the shooting in the 200 block of Newbridge Circle in Henrico’s east end around 11:30 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect in the shooting.

“Many residents are working and learning virtually from home and this shooting puts everyone in a great deal of danger,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.