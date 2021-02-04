Goochland Fire-Rescue helps save horse stuck between barn doors

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Fire-Rescue and Goochland County Animal Protection helped rescue a horse that was stuck between two barn doors.
Officials said the horse was cold and exhausted after being own in the mud for about an hour.
Dr. Katie Huffman with Little Hawk Farm also assisted and sedated the horse.
“Rescuers were then able to rig a harness and drag the horse from the mud,” Goochland Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Once the sedation wore off, crews helped the horse to its feet.
The horse did not appear to have any injuries, crews said.
