Former embattled Petersburg treasurer dies

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg leaders are sending their condolences to the family of the city’s former treasurer.
On Wednesday, Kevin Brown’s widow shared on social media that Brown had passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
“This is sad news to hear. Kevin was a great guy. We give our condolences to his family and pray for them in this tough time. This is a loss of a great man, husband, and father,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.
Back in 2019, he pleaded guilty to embezzling around $2,000 from the city over two years.
He later said it was during a time when he was going through medical and financial challenges. He eventually paid that money back.
There will be an online memorial service in Brown’s honor Saturday evening.
