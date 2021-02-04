Forecast: Showers tonight. Another weekend storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tricky forecast ahead with snow and rain possible again later in the weekend
TONIGHT: Clouds quickly increase with showers . Lows upper 30s. (Rain Chance overnight 70%)
FRIDAY: Early showers quickly end with some afternoon sun. Quite warm with highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance 50%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, then late day clouds and night snow developing. Lows near 30, highs lower 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: First Alert Weather Day through Sunday for possibility of snow with light accumulations by Sunday morning. Lows near 30. (Snow Chance 70%).
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for snow early in the morning changing quickly to mix then rain most of Central Virginia. Any accumulations of snow will likely end by mid-morning. Highs near 40. (Mix to Rain Chance 70%).
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Cloudy with chance of snow or rain. Lows upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precip.Chance 30%).
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.