COVID-19 cases continue to climb at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the university’s online dashboard, the number of COVID-19 cases at the University of Richmond are continuing to climb.
The online dashboard reports there are 101 active cases right now.
With two weeks into the spring semester, there have been more than 230 cases so far.
Compared to the fall semester, there were only 138 total cases.
Students who live off-campus are attending classes virtually for two weeks.
School leaders were also concerned with at least two parties that were held, with one being on campus and one being off-campus.
There is no word yet if this week’s climb in cases is tied to those parties, but the school did note last week that it could be possible.
