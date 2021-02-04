Congressman Donald McEachin publicly calls on US Postal Service to address service issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congressman Donald McEachin is calling on the United States Postal Service to clean up its act.
The 4th congressional district representative said in a news conference today that on top of the pandemic, his office got complaints from 8,000 people in 48 hours after sending out a survey.
Many responses pointed out important mail, like bills and medicine arriving late, or not coming at all.
The Congressman sees the issues plaguing USPS as “mismanagement” on the part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“As a Trump loyalist, DeJoy’s mission was to destroy the postal service. He’s removed equipment, he’s cancelled routes, he’s stopped late deliveries in terms of after-hour deliveries, etc. off the regular schedules. He’s done a number of things to make it harder to deliver the mail, which is the product to the American people,” McEachin said.
On Thursday afternoon, McEachin released a letter that he addressed to DeJoy, outlining his “serious concern with the failed leadership” at USPS. In part, the letter also acknowledged the effects that the Covid-19 pandemic had on service:
“The USPS, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to provide high-quality and reliable mail delivery service. Numerous challenges, including unprecedented package volume, staff shortages due to the coronavirus, and transportation difficulties have stretched the USPS to its limits. Additionally, the 2020 General Election presented significant logistical challenges for the USPS, as Americans voted legally by mail in record numbers.”
He later the Board of Governors to remove the current Postmaster General:
“As the sole entity capable of removing the Postmaster General, I urge you to exercise your authority and duty, and immediately replace Postmaster. General DeJoy with a competent and experienced replacement.”
At the same time, Congressman McEachin also sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to appoint officials for the currently vacant Democratic seats on the USPS Board of Governors, as well as considering to replace those currently serving.
Earlier this month, U-S Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner penned a letter to DeJoy, also urging him to address the issues with the service.
