Clark dismissed from VCU basketball team

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jimmy “Tre” Clark III is no longer part of VCU’s men’s basketball team, the program announced on Thursday afternoon. No further details surrounding his dismissal were given.
“We are not allowed to comment further on this matter,” the university-released statement included.
Clark did not take part in Wednesday’s game at Rhode Island. Head coach Mike Rhoades said during his postgame remarks that Clark was out because of a “university suspension.”
The sophomore guard appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. He was third on the team with 29 steals and served as a very capable back-up to starting point guard Ace Baldwin. He averaged 16.1 minutes per game.
Without Clark, VCU topped Rhode Island on Wednesday night, 63-62, and improved to 6-2 in Atlantic 10 play. The Rams travel to Duquesne for a Sunday contest that tips off at 4:00 PM.
