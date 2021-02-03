What to know about filing your taxes this year

“Often we almost get caught in this almost deer in a headlight moment when we get some extra money, and we don’t know what to do with it. It just sits in our account. Well, you really want to think about planning with that money. And when you think about paying off debt or saving, you really should be doing both. It really depends on how much savings you already have. If you do not have any type of savings put aside, then start your emergency savings fund. This would be outside of a retirement fund. That would really be your first priority,” said Dale.