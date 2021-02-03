Forecast: Some sun Thursday, rainy Friday morning

By Megan Wise | February 3, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 11:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be a beautiful day, then rain showers arrive Friday. The weekend now looks mainly dry and early next week looks warmer!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Light rain showers likely during the morning then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

