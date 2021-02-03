VSP: Two passengers arrested in connection to I-85 Petersburg double shooting in February

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say two passengers involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman that occurred along I-85 in Petersburg, have been arrested.
According to police, the couple gave a ride to two men they met in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights after midnight on Feb. 3.
As they were getting off I-85 at Exit 65/Squirrel Level Road in Petersburg, the driver and front-seat passenger were shot by the passengers in the backseat around 1 a.m.
Troopers said the two men then ran away on foot.
The driver was identified as Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The 33-year-old woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the following men have been arrested for the shooting:
- Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, of Prince George was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of 2nd-degree murder and accessory to an assault/malicious wounding.
- Enoch E. Brown, 21, of Petersburg, was arrested on March 4 on charges of 2nd-degree murder, accessory to an assault/malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Both men are being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing.
