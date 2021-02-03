VSP: Man killed, woman injured after being shot by passengers in vehicle along I-85

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man was killed and a woman was injured after they were shot by passengers in a vehicle along Interstate 85 in Petersburg.
Police said the couple gave a ride to two men they met in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights after midnight on Feb. 3.
As they were getting off I-85 at Exit 65/Squirrel Level Road in Petersburg, the driver and front-seat passenger were shot by the passengers in the backseat around 1 a.m.
Troopers said the two men then ran away on foot.
The driver was identified as Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The 33-year-old woman is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
